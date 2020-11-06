Classified Manager
Area newspaper looking for an outgoing and motivated individual to join our team as Classified Manager.
Qualifications:
•Sales and/or managerial experience
•Ability to multi-task
•Must be detail oriented
•Customer services skills required
•Able to work within deadlines
•Willing to work as part of a team
Full-time Monday-Friday. Medical, dental and vision insurance available. Paid time off/vacation time available after 90 days of service.
To apply send resume to:
Classified Manager
PO Box 520
Yankton, SD 57078
