Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc.
Full-time day and night shifts with overtime and some weekends required. Starting wage is $18.80 plus $2.25 for night shift premium equals $21.05 (night). Excellent benefits package. Must be 18 years of age and have completed high school. Lifting requirements of 100 lbs. Background check and
drug test will be conducted.
Apply in person at:
Northern Extrusion
Tooling Inc.
905 W. 19th St.
PO Box 562
Yankton, SD 57078
605-665-3603
NEW STARTING
WAGE FOR 2021
