CHIROPRACTIC ASSISTANT - First Chiropractic Center, P.C. Sep 22, 2021

CHIROPRACTIC ASSISTANT
Full-time members needed for a busy chiropractic office in Yankton. Great personalities, energetic and computer skills a must. Health care experience is preferred but not required.
Email resume to: firstchiro@iw.net
First Chiropractic Center, P.C.
www.firstchiropracticcenter.com
