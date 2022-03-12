Graphic Artist - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Mar 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graphic ArtistThe Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan/Yankton Media is seeking an experienced graphic artist professional.Qualifications: Experience in graphic design and knowledge of Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, and InDesign. Applicants should also be detail oriented, ability to multitask and able to function well in fast-paced environment.Full-time Monday-Friday. Medical, dental, and vision insurance available. Paid time off/vacation time available after 90 days of service.Interested applicants please send a cover letter, resume and design examples to:Kathy PritchardComposing Manager Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan319 Walnut St.Yankton, SD 57078or email to: kathy.pritchard@yankton.netYankton Daily Press & Dakotanwww.yankton.net • 605-665-7811319 Walnut Street, Yankton, SDEOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-bedroom, 1-bath house, big backyard, close to schools & parks Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Graphic Artist - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan Faces New Charges In Connection With 2019 IncidentWoman Killed In Cedar County AccidentMichael NissenWilliam ‘Bill’ DendingerDianne BeckerLee Out As USD Men's Basketball CoachDennis FreeburgWagner Woman Charged In Death Of ChildMichael NissenRobert Kuchta Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: Saving Democracy (55)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: ‘Infected’ (13)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: What They Feel (6)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Letter: School Project’s Cost (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
