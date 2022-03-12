Graphic Artist

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan/Yankton Media is seeking an experienced graphic artist professional.

Qualifications: Experience in graphic design and knowledge of Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, and InDesign.

Applicants should also be detail oriented, ability to multitask and able to function well in fast-paced environment.

Full-time Monday-Friday. Medical, dental, and vision insurance available. Paid time off/vacation time available after 90 days of service.

Interested applicants please send a cover letter, resume and design examples to:

Kathy Pritchard

Composing Manager

Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan

319 Walnut St.

Yankton, SD 57078

or email to: kathy.pritchard@yankton.net

