Help Wanted:
Welder or fabricator who takes pride in his work. Must have 10+ years welding experience, good work ethic, GOOD ATTENDANCE. Must be able to work efficiently & safely with little supervision.
Must have references. Looking for someone interested in advancement.
Starting wage $22/ hr. 4-day work week - Fridays off. Pd Holidays, Med Ins, Retirement fund.
Please apply at
3009 E Hwy 50, Yankton.
