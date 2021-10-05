Seeking a Travel Agent/Administrative Assistant

M-F, FT, 8:30am-5:00pm

Organized individual/friendly over phone and in person.

Take ownership of projects from start to finish.

Tasks include: answer phones, tour maintenance, airline ticketing, updating brochures, bulk mailings, and other administrative duties.

Computer Knowledge: Outlook, Excel, Word

Bonus: Adobe Photoshop, In-Design, or Travel experience

Paid Vacation & Holidays, Bonus, Travel Perks, Competitive Pay.

Opportunities for advancement We are lucky to work with people when they are “at their happiest” Planning their vacation!

Email inquiries or resume to brent@rupipertours.com

