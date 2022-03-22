Cooks, Waiters & Waitresses - JoDean's Mar 22, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cooks, Waiters & Waitresses needed. Full & part-time. Apply in person to Jack or Cindy at JoDean's, 2809 Broadway, Yankton. EOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Mar 18, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Cooks, Waiters & Waitresses - JoDean's 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan Sentenced In THC IncidentLori McCarthyHolly ZimmermanMichele BosYankton Transit Shifting GearsMichele BosLisa SnoozyKenneth GuentherDonald HopkinsCol. John Kittelson Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: ‘Infected’ (63)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (5)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Gasoline Prices And The Future (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.