Assistant to Advancement
The Assistant to Advancement is a full-time position that is responsible for the supporting of the organization’s fundraising efforts through administrative tasks, donor relations, and communications. This position also serves as coordinator and
manager of the University’s Raiser’s Edge NXT data management system.
Bachelor’s degree in a liberal arts discipline and knowledge of the record management system preferred with at least two to five years of related work experience required. Must be able to maintain confidential information, have outstanding interpersonal, written, and phone skills, proven organizational
skills with strong attention to detail, ability to work independently, and proficient with computers.
Apply online at www.mountmarty.edu, “Careers at Mount Marty”
Mount Marty University
MMC is an EEO Employer www.mountmarty.edu
