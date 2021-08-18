PARAPROFESSIONAL
Job Summary:
The paraprofessional assists in the delivery of education and/or related services under the supervision of a teacher.
Includes flexible pay options, health insurance, paid leave, South Dakota retirement benefits.
Submit application materials to the Freeman School District.
Please include:
A completed Application Form; Copies of relevant certificates and/or endorsements; Copies of college and/or university transcripts (not required)
Questions call or email
Freeman School District #33-1
Jake Tietje, Superintendent
P.O. Box 220
Freeman, SD 57029
605-925-4214
