Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
Avera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.
Health Unit Coordinator
-Full and part time positions available; 12 hour shifts -Provide efficient clerical and clinical support in the Emergency Department -Duties include: telephone courtesy, patient registration, order entry, material and supply monitoring, etc. *Must be 18 years of age
Apply online at www.averajobs.org or contact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questions
