Mike Durfee State Prison is hiring

CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS

WHY WORK FOR US?

$1,500 Hiring Incentive 

Starting pay $17.47 per hour Full-time hours Paid training

Potential for pay increases at 1 & 2 years Uniforms provided

3 weeks of paid leave, plus 10 paid holidays

Employer paid health insurance for employee

For details, please visit

bhr.sd.gov/workforus

search req. # 15211

