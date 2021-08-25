Yankton County Director of Equalization Office
Administrative Assistant
General Statement of Duties:
• Operates computer to enter data from property files on transfers, splits, and replatting of property.
• Maintains list of current sales by class, legal description, and assessment to sales ratio.
• Maintains current sales maps and ownership maps.
• Calculates new property values for property splits by referring to appropriate schedules.
• Prepares new digital files & parcel numbers for property splits, transfers, and combinations.
• Maintains property record files & addresses.
• Responsible for sales ratio reports to SD Department of Revenue; verifies all sales by proper investigation of parties involved.
• Retrieves and interprets information from computer; operates printer.
• Provides assistance and information to other agencies and the public through direct, telephone, and mail contact.
• Attends training sessions and meetings as required.
Work day is 7 hours, Monday through Friday. Salary to be determined, depending on experience.
Benefits: Employer paid single health insurance coverage, mandatory retirement plan, 11 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual, Longevity pay after 6 years
Complete Job Description is posted at: www.co.yankton.sd.us
Applications can be sent to:
Yankton County Director of Equalization
321 W. 3rd, Suite 203, Yankton, SD 57078
