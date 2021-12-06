Carpet Cleaning and Water Restoration Technician - INTEK CLEANING & RESTORATION Dec 6, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IMMEDIATE OPENINGCarpet Cleaning and Water Restoration TechnicianDo Something Different Every Day! Willing to train right person.Construction background preferred but not needed.Paid vacation and holidays.Benefits. Flexible hours. Must have clean driving record and valid license.Must pass background check.INTEK CLEANING & RESTORATIONServing Vermillion and Yankton area.CALL TODAY605-689-2220www.intekclean.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Acreage for Rent Perfect for horse lovers! Pole barn, tack Updated Dec 3, 2021 More Jobs Jobs RADIOLOGY MANAGER NEEDED - Freeman Regional Health Services 17 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeSarah SoukupScotland Suspect Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ICU: Taking A TollKenneth FischerDaily Record: ArrestsLocal Author Writes Of His StrugglesDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsTabor Bomb Suspect To Be Evaluated Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (21)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: Re-Election Time (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
