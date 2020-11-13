YANKTON COUNTY JOB DESCRIPTION
Deputy Zoning Administrator
Yankton County Development Services Director is accepting
applications for a Deputy Zoning Administrator. Job description
and minimum qualifications for appointment can be found on
www.co.yankton.sd.us or can be picked up at Yankton County Auditor’s
Office or Planning Office. Salary Range is $42,000 to $55,000 DOE.
Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by submitting a County
Application and cover letter. Open until filled.
Those who want to be considered for an appointment are asked to
submit a written statement describing their background to email
address: gary@co.yankton.sd.us or Yankton County Planning &
Zoning, 321 West 3rd Street #209, Yankton, S.D. 57078.
All applications must be received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 20,
2020.
For more information, contact Yankton County Planning & Zoning
Department at 605-260-4445.
Background checks will be required. Yankton County is an Equal
Employment Opportunity Employer.
General Statement of Responsibilities
•Performs duties as assigned by the Development Services Director
•Prepares variance case files for Board of Adjustment hearings
•Updates, interprets, and enforces policies, procedures, and ordinances
pertaining to zoning
•Reviews plats for conformance with the County’s comprehensive plan and land
use policies
•Serves as staff to the Yankton County Planning Commission
•Prepares minutes, findings of facts and agenda’s for Planning Commission
meetings
•Attends public meetings, assisting the Development Services Director as
appropriate
•Assists the public with application procedures, including building permits,
setbacks, height, variances, zone changes, conformance, calculation of fees and
conditional uses
•Recommends possible courses of action to customers to insure compliance
with county zoning regulations
•Schedule public hearings and meetings; prepare notifications and publications
and insure they are provided to the public as outlined in state statute
•Works with the Director of Equalization and other County officials to update
property development information and E9l l addresses
•Maintains accurate and current records pertaining to all zoning related
applications
•Reviews and evaluates environmental assessment requests in relation to their
conformance with County land use plans and policies
Minimum Qualifications
•High school diploma or GED and experience with land use regulation
enforcement
•College coursework or degree in public administration, planning, or closely
related field
•Ability to perform data entry and work processing functions using computer
technology
Other Requirements
•Ability to deal effectively with the public
•Ability to read, analyze, and interpret legal descriptions, maps, and other
material associated with land development activities, including technical
drawings and diagrams
•Ability to write reports and correspondence, which effectively communicates
county policies and positions
•Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as area, circumference,
proportions, and percentages
•Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid
conclusions
•Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from
individuals or groups
•Must have a valid Driver’s License
Work Environment/Physical Demands Summary
The incumbent typically works in an office environment and uses a computer,
telephone and other office equipment as needed to perform duties. The hours
are 9AM to 5PM plus some night meetings.
The noise level in the work environment is typical of that of an office.
Incumbent may encounter frequent interruptions throughout the work day.
The employee is regularly required to sit, talk, or hear; frequently required to
use repetitive hand motion, handle or feel, and to stand, walk, reach, bend or lift
up to 20 pounds.
Contact with the public in office environments may risk exposure to
irrational/hostile behavior, or contagious diseases.
The physical demands are representative of those that must be met
Benefits
11 paid holidays, vacation and sick, paid health insurance for employee, SD
retirement plan, longevity after 6 years.
