YANKTON COUNTY JOB DESCRIPTION

Deputy Zoning Administrator

Yankton County Development Services Director is accepting

applications for a Deputy Zoning Administrator. Job description

and minimum qualifications for appointment can be found on

www.co.yankton.sd.us or can be picked up at Yankton County Auditor’s

Office or Planning Office. Salary Range is $42,000 to $55,000 DOE.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by submitting a County

Application and cover letter. Open until filled.

Those who want to be considered for an appointment are asked to

submit a written statement describing their background to email

address: gary@co.yankton.sd.us or Yankton County Planning &

Zoning, 321 West 3rd Street #209, Yankton, S.D. 57078.

All applications must be received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 20,

2020.

For more information, contact Yankton County Planning & Zoning

Department at 605-260-4445.

Background checks will be required. Yankton County is an Equal

Employment Opportunity Employer.

General Statement of Responsibilities

•Performs duties as assigned by the Development Services Director

•Prepares variance case files for Board of Adjustment hearings

•Updates, interprets, and enforces policies, procedures, and ordinances

pertaining to zoning

•Reviews plats for conformance with the County’s comprehensive plan and land

use policies

•Serves as staff to the Yankton County Planning Commission

•Prepares minutes, findings of facts and agenda’s for Planning Commission

meetings

•Attends public meetings, assisting the Development Services Director as

appropriate

•Assists the public with application procedures, including building permits,

setbacks, height, variances, zone changes, conformance, calculation of fees and

conditional uses

•Recommends possible courses of action to customers to insure compliance

with county zoning regulations

•Schedule public hearings and meetings; prepare notifications and publications

and insure they are provided to the public as outlined in state statute

•Works with the Director of Equalization and other County officials to update

property development information and E9l l addresses

•Maintains accurate and current records pertaining to all zoning related

applications

•Reviews and evaluates environmental assessment requests in relation to their

conformance with County land use plans and policies

Minimum Qualifications

•High school diploma or GED and experience with land use regulation

enforcement

•College coursework or degree in public administration, planning, or closely

related field

•Ability to perform data entry and work processing functions using computer

technology

Other Requirements

•Ability to deal effectively with the public

•Ability to read, analyze, and interpret legal descriptions, maps, and other

material associated with land development activities, including technical

drawings and diagrams

•Ability to write reports and correspondence, which effectively communicates

county policies and positions

•Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as area, circumference,

proportions, and percentages

•Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid

conclusions

•Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from

individuals or groups

•Must have a valid Driver’s License

Work Environment/Physical Demands Summary

The incumbent typically works in an office environment and uses a computer,

telephone and other office equipment as needed to perform duties. The hours

are 9AM to 5PM plus some night meetings.

The noise level in the work environment is typical of that of an office.

Incumbent may encounter frequent interruptions throughout the work day.

The employee is regularly required to sit, talk, or hear; frequently required to

use repetitive hand motion, handle or feel, and to stand, walk, reach, bend or lift

up to 20 pounds.

Contact with the public in office environments may risk exposure to

irrational/hostile behavior, or contagious diseases.

The physical demands are representative of those that must be met

Benefits

11 paid holidays, vacation and sick, paid health insurance for employee, SD

retirement plan, longevity after 6 years.

