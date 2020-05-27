ACCOUNTANT

Qualifications: A Degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or Related Field. Associate's Degree Required, Bachelor's Degree Preferred. Proficiency in Accounting, Word-Processing & Spreadsheet Software. Demonstrated Business Writing Skills. Minimum of Two Years' Experience Preferred.

Apply at OhiyaCasino.com or call 402-857-3860 for more details and/or to pick up and application.

OHIYA CASINO & RESORT IS AN ALCOHOL & DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

7 Miles East of Niobrara, NE

Ohiya Casino - Resort

Santee Sioux Nation

