ACCOUNTANT
Qualifications: A Degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or Related Field. Associate's Degree Required, Bachelor's Degree Preferred. Proficiency in Accounting, Word-Processing & Spreadsheet Software. Demonstrated Business Writing Skills. Minimum of Two Years' Experience Preferred.
Apply at OhiyaCasino.com or call 402-857-3860 for more details and/or to pick up and application.
OHIYA CASINO & RESORT IS AN ALCOHOL & DRUG FREE WORKPLACE
7 Miles East of Niobrara, NE
Ohiya Casino - Resort
Santee Sioux Nation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.