PART-TIME / FULL-TIME DIETARY COOK
Come join our team preparing meals that are nutritious, delicious and appealing.
Duties include: preparing meals according to planned menus, cooking, and washing pots & pans. Knowledge of kitchen equipment & experience required- institutional food background preferred.
Work includes varied shifts, rotating weekends and holidays. Benefits available.
Applications may be picked up at
Sacred Heart Monastery
1005 W 8th St.
Yankton, SD
605-668-6284
