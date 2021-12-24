Join Our Team at Avera

Our employees make Avera the compassionate, people-centered ministry that it is.

To help recruit and retain talented people, Avera is investing in its workforce.

Competitive Pay and Benefits

•$17 per hour minimum rate of pay

•One week of paid time off front-loaded for new hires

•Free individual health insurance and competitive rates on other plans

•Student loan repayment program for select positions

•Employee discount program

Apply at Avera.org/averajobsAvera is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action

Employer Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

