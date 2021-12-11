RN’s and LPN’s - Ability Building Services Dec 11, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RN’s and LPN’sTired of working holidays & nights?$1000 Sign On Bonus Ability Building Services has an immediate opening for a full time RN/DON and a full time LPN.Our Nurses provide everyday support services to 120+ adults with developmental disabilities in our residential and day/habilitation programs. Primary hours are 8AM – 5PM Monday through Friday. ABS offers competitive wages, 401-K, Employer provided Health, Dental, Life and Vision, 3 weeks paid vacation, sick and holiday pay.Applications/resumes are being accepted at909 W. 23rd St., Yankton605-665-2518ABS is an EEO employer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs RN’s and LPN’s - Ability Building Services 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeIn Her Will, Local Woman Leaves Lasting Gifts For The FutureLake Andes Man Gets Prison For Drug ChargeAngela MonclovaYankton CourtsBetty SchemppDaily Record: ArrestsFriends And Colleagues Recall Riter’s ImpactSarah SoukupCatherine Charging Hawk Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (28)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (4)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
