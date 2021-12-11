RN’s and LPN’s

Tired of working holidays & nights?

$1000 Sign On Bonus

Ability Building Services has an immediate opening for a full time RN/DON and a full time LPN.

Our Nurses provide everyday support services to 120+ adults with developmental disabilities in our residential and day/habilitation programs. Primary hours are 8AM – 5PM Monday through Friday.

ABS offers competitive wages, 401-K, Employer provided Health, Dental, Life and Vision, 3 weeks paid vacation, sick and holiday pay.

Applications/resumes are being accepted at

909 W. 23rd St., Yankton

605-665-2518

ABS is an EEO employer

