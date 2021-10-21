LIVESTOCK TRUCK DRIVER NEEDED

Well established local Yankton, SD trucking company is looking for a Class A CDL driver. Cattle experience preferred.

Competitive pay based on experience.

Full-time benefits including vacation, paid holidays and health insurance. Well

maintained newer Peterbilt trucks. 402-357-3392

