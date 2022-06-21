Dietary aide- Part-time: Assist with food prep, set up/take down of dining area, serving food and other various duties in the kitchen. Dietary experience helpful.

Housekeeper – Part-time: 20 hrs/wk, Monday-Friday.

CNA/NA-Full-time, nights: Provide nursing care in our private long-term care center. No computer charting. Includes rotating weekends & holidays.

Come join us in a calm, caring work atmosphere! Benefits may be available.

Apply at Sacred Heart Monastery:

www.yanktonbenedictines.org/jobs

1005 W 8th St.

Yankton, SD 57078

(605)668-6284

