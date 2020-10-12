SEE YOURSELF AT SANFORD
Sanford Vermillion is currently accepting applications for
full-time, part-time and part-time as needed (PRN) positions:
• HOUSEKEEPING (FT, PT, PRN)
• NURSING ASSISTANT INPATIENT (PT)
• MEDICAL ASSISTANT AMBULATORY (FT)
• PATIENT ACCESS REPRESENTATIVE (PRN)
• SUPERVISOR, ACTIVITIES | CARE CENTER (FT)
• FOOD SERVICE ASSISTANT (FT, PRN)
• COOK (FT)
• RN | LTC (FT)
• RN PATIENT EDUCATOR (FT)
• CNA | LTC (PT)
• HOME HEALTH AIDE/CNA (FT)
Apply online at sanfordhealth.jobs,
search “Vermillion, SD” in the
location search bar.
Sanford Vermillion
877-673-0854
