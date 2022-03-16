Custodian - Yankton County Mar 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yankton County is seeking a CustodianFull Time- 40 HoursSalary: DOE Benefits:11 Paid HolidaysVacation and SickPaid Health Insurance for Employee SD Retirement PlanLongevity After 6 YearsApplications can be sent to:Yankton County Auditor321 West 3rd St., Suite 100, Yankton, SD 57078Or emailed to: karen@co.yankton.sd.us Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Custodian - Yankton County 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVernon ‘Skip’ VanderhuleWoman Killed In Cedar County AccidentDennis FreeburgLee Out As USD Men's Basketball CoachFuel Storage Sparks ConcernsDaily Record: ArrestsLetter: ‘Infected’Eighth-Seeded Cougars Win Class B TitleWagner VA Facility Out?Daily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: Saving Democracy (55)Cold War Shivers (52)Letter: ‘Infected’ (46)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: What They Feel (11)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (3)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
