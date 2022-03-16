Yankton County is seeking a Custodian

Full Time- 40 Hours

Salary: DOE

Benefits:

11 Paid Holidays

Vacation and Sick

Paid Health Insurance for Employee

SD Retirement Plan

Longevity After 6 Years

Applications can be sent to:

Yankton County Auditor

321 West 3rd St., Suite 100, Yankton, SD 57078

Or emailed to: karen@co.yankton.sd.us

