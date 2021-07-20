Director of Equalization
General Statement of Duties
Performs professional supervisory functions in the operation and appraisal of real estate located within the county for purposes of taxation.
Supervision Received
Works under the broad supervision of the County Commission and the SD Department of Revenue.
Supervision Exercised
Exercises general and direct supervision over professional, technical, and support staff.
Salary to be determined.
Benefits: Employer paid single health insurance coverage, mandatory retirement plan, 11 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual, longevity pay after 6 years.
Applications can be sent to:
Yankton County Auditor
321 W 3rd, Suite 100
Yankton, SD 57078
