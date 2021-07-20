Director of Equalization

General Statement of Duties

Performs professional supervisory functions in the operation and appraisal of real estate located within the county for purposes of taxation.

Supervision Received

Works under the broad supervision of the County Commission and the SD Department of Revenue.

Supervision Exercised

Exercises general and direct supervision over professional, technical, and support staff.

Salary to be determined.

Benefits: Employer paid single health insurance coverage, mandatory retirement plan, 11 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual, longevity pay after 6 years.

Applications can be sent to:

Yankton County Auditor

321 W 3rd, Suite 100

Yankton, SD 57078

