Classified Manager - Yankton Press & Dakotan Nov 4, 2021

The Yankton Press & Dakotan seeks an outgoing and motivated individual to join our team as Classified Manager.

Qualifications: 
•Sales and/or managerial experience
•Ability to multi-task
•Must be detail oriented
•Customer services skills required
•Able to work within deadlines 
•Willing to work as part of a team

Full-time Monday-Friday. Medical, dental and vision insurance available. Paid time off/vacation time available after 90 days of service.

To apply send resume to:
Press & Dakotan, Attn: Micki Schievelbein
319 Walnut St.
Yankton, SD 57078
Or email: micki.schievelbein@yankton.net
EOE
