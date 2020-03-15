Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. is pleased to welcome the association of Dr. Charles Harper Jr. and Kelly Jueden, nurse practitioner, to the clinic’s Norfolk location inside the Fountain Point Medical Community facility. Harper specializes in internal medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Jueden practices family medicine and sees patients of all ages.
Harper pursued his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Internal medicine is the medical specialty concerning the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of adult diseases.
Jueden is a family medicine certified nurse practitioner. She earned her Master of Science in nursing from Clarkson College, Omaha, Nebraska.
Dr. Harper and Kelly Jueden join providers at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. — Norfolk which offers specialists in ear, nose and throat, audiology and urology. The addition of internal medicine offers patients expanded care options for the entire family.
Dr. Harper and Kelly Jueden are currently accepting new patients, to schedule an appointment call 402-316- 4606.
