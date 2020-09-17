ABERDEEN — Nicole Phillips, author, speaker, columnist, podcast host and Kindness Champion, will be the featured presenter for the Presentation Sisters’ Women on the Prairie Conference, “Kindness is Contagious … Are You Catching it?” being held virtually Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. This conference will be presented via Zoom conferencing.
In today’s world, we often think of kindness as something that flows from our surplus: our extra time, extra energy, or extra resources, leaving us to ask, “How can I possibly give to others when I don’t have enough for myself?” We invite you to join us virtually to learn and share as we navigate kindness in a world of uncertainty. We can all do acts of kindness, but it’s not until we are being vessels of kindness in our thoughts, words and deeds that we see radical life changes. Nicole explores the chain reaction that happens when we lead with kindness and how we can feel hopeful that each of us can create light in a dark world.
Phillips will inspire you to live a more meaningful and productive life, showing why kindness really does matter. Her captivating authenticity will challenge you to change the way you live and think, because the life you transform with kindness is your own, and kindness IS contagious.
For information call 605-229-8391 or email bgrosz@presentationsisters.org or by Oct. 1, or visit www.presentationsisters.org.
