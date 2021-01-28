The Yankton Community Library’s Virtual Bedtime Storytime begins Wednesday, Feb. 3.
This virtual storytime is designed for preschool aged children and will be offered on Wednesdays in February at 7:30 p.m. through the GoToMeeting platform. You can join Bedtime Storytime at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/776607917. You can also find the link on the Yankton Community Library website or Facebook page. Allow a few extra minutes for set up if this is your first time using GoToMeeting.
Join in weekly as participants read a story and have a chance to say “good night” to one another virtually. Each week, children will be encouraged to bring something to share or show with the group.
This is a great opportunity to share a fun story and socialize.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org .
