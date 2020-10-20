MDSP Sees Rising COVID Numbers

SPRINGFIELD — The COVID-19 numbers are continuing a steady climb at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
Tuesday’s figures for inmates at the medium-security prison stood at 161 positive cases. Another 119 prisoners tested negative and two were listed as recovered. No deaths were reported for the facility.
For staff members, the figures stood at 10 positives, 26 negative results and two recovered. No deaths were reported.
Tuesday’s report of 161 positive cases among inmates marked a rise from 127 last Friday after a week of mass testing followed by 154 positive cases Monday.
A total of 1,009 inmates and 154 staff members were at the Springfield medium-security prison last Friday, the most recent figures available.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) provides an update on the cases at each state prison in South Dakota. On Tuesday, Mike Durfee State Prison recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state’s correctional system.
DOC spokesman Michael Winder didn’t provide the Press & Dakotan with many additional details about the COVID situation at the Springfield facility or the Yankton Community Work Center.
However, he did confirm the DOC was conducting additional testing among inmates and staff members. “Testing is ongoing. We will make those results public once completed,” he said in an email response.
In a press release issued Friday, the DOC said the Springfield prisoners who had tested positive have been put into isolation.
“All education, inmate skills training and work programs on the MDSP campus have been temporarily suspended,” the press release said. “All inmate transfers to and from the facility are also temporarily suspended at this time.”
The correctional facilities follow a standard policy, Winder told the Press & Dakotan last week.
“Inmates who test positive are isolated until they are determined to have recovered, typically 10-14 days, depending on the individual,” he said. “The (South Dakota Department of Health) does the contact tracing. Those who are close contacts are quarantined for up to 14 days.”
Neither the Department of Corrections nor prison officials have determined how long the inmates work programs will remain suspended, Winder said.
The prison work program includes Pheasantland Industries. The prison grounds also serve as the home for the construction and storage of inmate-built homes. Those structures have been used across the state for affordable housing or for other uses such as daycare centers.
As for visitors on the Springfield prison grounds, the DOC hasn’t allowed in-person visitation since mid-March.
Staff members who test positive are sent home until their medical provider clears them to return to work, Winder said.
Tuesday’s 161 positive cases represent a steady increase from last week’s number resulting from mass testing.
• On Monday, 154 inmates tested positive with two recovered. Another 118 tested negative, and no deaths were reported. For staff members, the figures were eight positive cases with four recovered and 23 negative results.
• On Friday, MDSP recorded 127 positive cases among inmates and 22 negative tests after a week of mass testing. The positive cases represented a test infection rate of 85%.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) includes the Springfield prison cases in the Bon Homme County totals.
The DOH update Tuesday showed Bon Homme County with 323 cases of COVID-19. The breakdown shows 191 active and 131 recovered with one death.
The county showed a 36.19% positivity rate for COVID-19 testing with substantial spread of the virus. In other words, nearly two in five tests produce a positive reading.
In comparison, nearly no cases have been reported at the Yankton Community Work Center, a minimum-security facility on the Human Services Center grounds. On both Monday and Tuesday, the Yankton facility had no positive and 10 negative test results among inmates. For staff, one worker tested positive and one was recovered while six tested negative. No deaths were recorded.
The testing for staff is based on information provided by staff. The testing for inmates is based on information by the South Dakota Department of Health and other sources. The data are provisional and subject to change. The figures are updated Monday-Friday around noon and include cases through midnight.
