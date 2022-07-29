Voting is open for the Lancer’s new teammate. Options have been boiled down to three ideas, and it’s up to the public to choose.
Mount Marty University athletics’ team name will remain the Lancers. The goal of a new mascot costume is simply to represent, embody and bring together the University and surrounding Yankton community in a fun and entertaining way.
“The new Mount Marty mascot should excite the youngest Lancer fans and make alumni proud of the momentum happening at The Mount,” University President Marc Long said. “This mascot will represent the institution at sporting, recruitment and alumni events, so we want members of the Yankton and Mount Marty communities to share their voices on this important addition to the Lancer family.”
Online voting is open until 5 p.m. Aug. 1. The top three community-submitted mascots up for voting are:
• Mo the Mighty Mount: Mo the Mighty Mount hails from the Bluffs that would give way to Mount Marty University. A longtime friend of the Sisters and caretaker of Yankton and the Missouri River, Mo has decided the time is now to reveal his role as protector of The Mount. As part of the Lancer team, he advocates for Benedictine Values, entertains fans, and ignites passion for the university.
• Placidus the Paddlefish: Placidus the Paddlefish is a legend of the Missouri River who has watched over and protected the basin and those who come to enjoy Yankton’s beautiful recreational area year after year. With his golden eyes and paddle, Placidus cheers on the Lancers with his durable, tenacious spirit.
• Benedict the Lancer: Benedict the Lancer (Benny for short) is the noble defender of Mount Marty University. Knighted by Bishop Martin Marty himself, Benny is loyal and fierce but has a gentle heart and loves hosting Yankton’s most important dignitaries. Benny enjoys long walks on the bluff and keeps watch over Yankton from The Mount. He represents Mount Marty athletics’ namesake and leads the university into battle against its fiercest opponents.
Involving the Yankton and university community through idea generation and voting is an effort to create a unified symbol for Mount Marty. In April, Mount Marty University opened its Mascot.
Challenge to the Yankton and campus community for idea submissions. Over 35 ideas were submitted by alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members.
Looking to mascots of the university’s past, Marty Mouse, a tall caped gold mouse, represented Mount Marty in 1990. Then, Victor E. Lancer, a mustached man, cheered on the team starting in 2002. As the university has grown in the past years, there’s been a push to bring a new mascot to reflect the university’s energy.
“In a time of unprecedented growth and opening new doors, it will be a great opportunity to add a fun new identity to the Lancer community,” Jeff Erickson KYNT radio host said. “We look forward to developing a wonderful way to connect with everyone with a Mount Marty experience.”
This new mascot costume is coming to life thanks to a generous donation to the university.
After submissions closed in June, a panel of Mount Marty and Yankton community representatives selected two ideas to be voted on by the entirety of the MMU and Yankton community. The mascot will be announced during 2022 Lancer Days on Oct. 28-30.
(1) comment
Trying to get excited about any of these three. Nope. Can’t do it.
