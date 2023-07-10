VERMILLION — The WELCA of Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church will hold their annual Ice Cream Social and Bake Sale in the church basement on Wednesday, July 12, from 5-7 p.m.
The ladies will be serving taverns, ham sandwiches, chips, pie, ice cream and beverages for a free-will donation. Supplemental funds will come from Thrivent Financial. There will also be a Bake Sale and a Silent Auction of a quilt. The quilt proceeds will benefit the Pleasant Valley 150th Anniversary Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.