Four new deaths were reported Wednesday in South Dakota’s daily COVID-19 update.
According to state epidemiologist Josh Clayton, two of the deaths occurred in Minnehaha County (county seat: Sioux Falls). One occurred in both Brown (Aberdeen) and Todd (administrative center: Winner) counties; these were the first COVID-19 deaths for both counties.
The state’s official death toll now stands at 54.
South Dakota saw 57 new positive tests Wednesday, giving the state 4,710 known cases. There were 968 total tests reported; the state has processed 38,006 tests to date for a test infection rate of 12.3%.
The state is continuing its mass testing of nursing-home facilities, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a media briefing Wednesday. She said that 1,899 resident and 2,754 staff members had been tested as of Wednesday morning. No other statistics were available, but “the number of positives has been very low,” she said.
Locally, Charles Mix (Lake Andes, 14 county cases), Turner (Parker, 24) and Union (Elk Point, 87) counties each reported one new case.
Yankton County’s number of positive tests remained at 51, and the number of recoveries rose by two to 36.
Overall, South Dakota saw 91 new recoveries Wednesday to bring the total to 3,619, while the number of active cases slipped to 1,037.
Thirteen new hospitalizations were reported. There are currently 101 people hospitalized in the state.
The state’s website also reports that 4% of South Dakota’s COVID-19 hospital beds and 11% of the state’s intensive care COVID-19 beds are occupied. Ventilator capacity is listed at 76% available.
In Nebraska, three new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s toll to 153.
Knox County (Center) reported its 10th positive test, according to the Department of Health and Human Services update released late Tuesday night.
Overall, Nebraska reported 264 new positive tests, giving the state 12,619 known cases. Approximately 2,400 test results were reported Tuesday; the state has processed 90,748 tests for a test infection rate of 13.9%
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), three more deaths were reported, bringing the county’s total to 33. The Siouxland District Health Department reported eight new cases on 84 new tests processed. Overall, Woodbury County has had 2,652 positive tests (1,335 recoveries) and 10,726 tests processed for a test infection rate of 24.7%
