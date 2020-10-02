Judgment Submitted In CAFO Case

The South Dakota First Judicial Circuit issued a ruling this week in one of a number of lawsuits that have been filed against Yankton County over actions denying once-issued building permits and conditional-use permits.
On Monday, a notice of entry judgment on joint stipulation and joint motion for entry of judgment were filed in favor of petitioner Karl Schenk.
The judgement included ordering the following:
• Karl Schenk received and holds Conditional-Use Permit No. 3394, issued by Yankton County, and had complied with the conditional-use permit. Schenk also received and holds Building Permit No. 3429, and had complied with the building permit. Karl Schenk received and holds Conditional-Use Permit No. 3350, and had complied with the permit. Schenk also received and holds building permit No. 3428, and had complied with the building permit.
• To avoid additional dispute, the costs of litigation and the uncertainty of litigation, the respondents will not dispute the validity of Building Permit No. 3428 and Building Permit No. 3429.
• Judgment was rendered in favor of Schenk. The court reversed and vacated the actions of the Yankton County Board of Adjustment and Yankton County temporary zoning administrator. This judgement recognizes that the land uses at issue were each arguably a permitted use under the 2003 version of the Yankton County zoning ordinance, and to avoid further dispute, the parties must recognize that each land use and similar land uses of Karl Schenk in Yankton County on four properties are permitted uses subject to existing nonconforming provisions of the current or future Yankton County zoning ordinances. The properties subject to this stipulation are referenced by Building Permits No. 3301, No. 3331, No. 3428 and No. 3429.
• The parties must execute mutual releases of all claims of either against the other or their agents arising out of any matter related to Conditional Use Permit Nos. 3394 and 3350 or Building Permits Nos. 3428 and 3429 or the processes of application, use, review or enforcement actions involving them at any time prior to the date of this stipulation.
• This judgment shall not be binding on Yankton County or the respondents as to any other case or controversy, except as to the permitted uses referenced herein, and shall only bind the parties named.
• Each party shall bear its own costs incurred in this court.
• The parties waive any requirement for additional specific findings of fact or conclusions of law and consent that findings consistent with this motion and stipulation may constitutes such findings and conclusions.
Attempts to contact legal representatives for Schenk and Yankton County were unsuccessful.
An email to Yankton County Commission chairperson Cheri Loest was answered with, “No comment at this time.”
