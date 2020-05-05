South Dakota reported three more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, while Union County saw 14 new positive tests.
All three deaths were in Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls), according to the state website. The county has registered 19 of the state’s 24 deaths.
Meanwhile, Union County (Elk Point) has seen a recent spike in its positive cases. During a media briefing Tuesday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said many of the Union County cases are due to a plant-wide testing event at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.
Meanwhile, the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls has remained at 853 cases, of which 756 are considered recovered, Clayton said. The plant has been closed for more than two weeks.
Minnehaha County reported 25 new positive tests Tuesday to give it 2,195 known cases.
Overall, South Dakota on Tuesday reported 53 new cases and 256 negative tests, for a total of 309 test results reported and a daily testing infection rate of 17%. The state now has 2,721 positive tests, 1,895 of them considered recovered. A total of 19,022 tests have been processed by state and commercial labs, for a testing infection rate of 14%.
Nine more people were hospitalized, giving the state a total of 220 people who have been hospitalized during the pandemic. Of those, 75 are currently hospitalized.
Also, Brookings County has been moved from substantial community spread to minimal community spread, and Clark and Marshall counties have been removed completely from the community spread list.
Yankton County reported no new cases Tuesday. It currently has 28 known cases with 23 considered recovered. There have been 475 negative tests reported.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s number of positive tests crossed the 6,000 mark as of late Monday with 6,083 cases, an increase of 424 from Sunday. No new deaths were reported.
The state has run a total of 34,675 tests to date, for an overall testing infection rate of 17.5%.
No other information was available on the state’s website Tuesday.
