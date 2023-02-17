Revenue Opens Strong

The City of Yankton continues its positive streak in revenues, but officials still wonder just how positive those figures are in light of economic headwinds.
In January, the city saw 4.13% growth over the same month in 2022. The BBB (bed, board, booze tax) was a huge contributor during the month, up 12.83% over the same month last year.
City Manager Amy Leon said these are welcome figures for a historically lower spending season.
“Those are good numbers for January,” she said. “It’s hard to say, again, where inflation is impacting us and how, but we’re certainly pleased to see these numbers in the positive. Sometimes, our winter months can be more difficult for us, so we’ll have to wait and see as we get past February and March (to determine) where we are.”
She said there’s still some hesitation to celebrate the numbers too much.
“In past years, I would be really enthusiastic and possibly more vocal about these numbers,” she said. “I’m still positive about them. Again, I’m just grappling with those questions about our national economy and what’s happening with inflation. I’m just not certain yet if things have settled down enough to know, ‘Are these numbers as strong as they look?’”
The city has budgeted for 3% revenue growth in 2023.
Leon said that the city is ultimately spending a lot of those newfound funds it takes in, a point recently driven home in a meeting with the city’s Environmental Services Director.
“We just heard from Kyle Goodmanson that chemical costs are almost double what they were two years ago,” Leon said. “Even if we are ahead of what we estimated, we still have some expenses that are larger than what they once were.”
She said that budgeting for the 2024 fiscal year will begin in late April or early May.
Though only one month of revenues has been measured in 2023, not everyone is starting off on a positive note.
Among the state’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, six communities started off with a positive figure while five saw a drop in January. Brookings was the biggest revenue gainer, up 13.41% while Huron saw the biggest loss (-7.78%) comparing the same month last year.
Vermillion was up 2.58% in January.
