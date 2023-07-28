At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission is expected to continue its discussion of the Sundance Road District petitions.
Commissioners will also consider approval of a proposed resolution regarding the development of more public access points along the James River.
Also Tuesday, the commission is planning to hold a Solar Farm Discussion and approve a 2024 provisional budget.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the commission Chamber of the Yankton County Government Center. It will be livestreamed on the Yankton County YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@yanktoncounty8223.
