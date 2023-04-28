The Yankton Area Retired School Personnel will meet Thursday, May 5, at 9 a.m., for a no-host breakfast at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant in Yankton. Spouses and family of members, retired school personnel from the surrounding area, and others interested in education, are invited to attend to enjoy a time of informal fellowship.
Tickets for door prizes will be sold to support the group’s high school graduates scholarship program.
