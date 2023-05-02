The Menno Pioneer Opry will be having their first jamboree and program of the season on Friday evening, May 5, at 7 p.m. in the Big Barn on the Pioneer Acres site at the far north end of Menno’s Main Street.

This will mark the Opry’s 12th year of bringing local amateur musicians and folks together for an evening of fun, fellowship, and old-time country and gospel music.

