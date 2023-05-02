The Menno Pioneer Opry will be having their first jamboree and program of the season on Friday evening, May 5, at 7 p.m. in the Big Barn on the Pioneer Acres site at the far north end of Menno’s Main Street.
This will mark the Opry’s 12th year of bringing local amateur musicians and folks together for an evening of fun, fellowship, and old-time country and gospel music.
The Pioneer Opry will continue throughout this season on the first Friday evening of each month until October. There is no admission charge. A potluck lunch of finger food and coffee is served at intermission with coffee and tableware provided.
A freewill offering is at the lunch table to help pay the light bill and to support constructing a “sod style” rammed earth home at the Menno Pioneer Acres Site.
Musicians wishing to be on the program must contact the Pioneer Opry director at 605-212-9011.
