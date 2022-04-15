All are welcome for the Easter Sunrise Service at the House of Mary Shrine west of Yankton on Sunday, April 17, at 6:20 a.m.
Scripture and song, led by Fr. Thi, will begin in the Chapel and continue on the Way of the Cross to the summit, and as the sun rises. He will deliver a special message for us to live by. Then in prayer and song, attendees will progress to the tomb.
Refreshments are served after the service in the Chapel basement.
This is not a Mass and does not fulfill your Easter obligation of Holy Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.