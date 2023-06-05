Calling All Teens: Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) for a summer of exciting programs, fun volunteer opportunities and great books.

On Wednesday, June 7, dancers (and non-dancers) of all ages are invited to join Kathryn Reimler to learn the Flash Mob Dance that will be performed at the wrap-up event at the end of the summer. This event will be offered at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with additional practice sessions scheduled on Thursday, June 29, at 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, July 12, at 3:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.