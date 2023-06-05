Calling All Teens: Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) for a summer of exciting programs, fun volunteer opportunities and great books.
On Wednesday, June 7, dancers (and non-dancers) of all ages are invited to join Kathryn Reimler to learn the Flash Mob Dance that will be performed at the wrap-up event at the end of the summer. This event will be offered at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., with additional practice sessions scheduled on Thursday, June 29, at 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, July 12, at 3:30 p.m.
Stop by YCL’s Book Tasting on Thursday, June 8, at 3:30 p.m. You will have a chance to explore new genres, talk about what you are reading and find your next great read. There will be fun activities and snacks to enjoy while we discuss our favorite books.
On Thursday, June 15, at 3:30 p.m., teens will have the opportunity to embrace their creativity by making their own Animal Silhouettes using magazines.
On Friday, June 16, at 2 p.m., stop by the library for ‘Animal Crossing’ Game Play. Take part in “Animal Crossing” themed crafts and activities. If you have “Animal Crossing” on your Nintendo Switch, bring your Switch for an opportunity to explore each other’s islands.
Take part in exciting Team Building Games and Activities on Thursday, June 22, at 3:30 p.m. Teens will learn to work together in groups to defeat challenges.
