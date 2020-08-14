WWII: The End

Seventy-five years ago, large swathes of three continents lay in ruins.
Millions of soldiers and those unlucky enough to reside in the way of advancing and retreating armies were dead, wounded, displaced or emotionally scarred for life.
But it was this day when World War II — the source of that heartache — finally came to an end as the Japanese Empire — the final Axis belligerent — agreed to the surrender terms of the Allies.
This week, the Press & Dakotan sat down with one man who has studied this period and another who has collected the memories of the men and women who were on the ground in one of the worst man-made cataclysms:
• Dr. David Burrow is chairman of the History Department at the University of South Dakota.
• David Hosmer is a local historian who has interviewed more than 160 Yankton-area World War II veterans.
With Okinawa secured after weeks of brutal fighting, the United States found itself preparing for the next phase of the war in the summer of 1945.
“The debate that was going on in the upper echelons of the military was whether the United States could mount an effective land invasion of Japan because Japan gave no indication that it was going to surrender,” Burrow said.
Simultaneously, America and its British allies were trying to bring the third major power in the European war to aid in ending the Pacific campaign.
“Japan and the Soviet Union had signed a separate neutrality agreement after Pearl Harbor,” Burrow said. “The United States and the British had hoped that once the war in Europe was wrapped up that the Soviet Union would join with the other allies and make a land invasion more feasible.”
Fighting was also ongoing in China and other parts of Southeast Asia while air raids continued over major Japanese cities.
The Soviet Union would eventually join the Pacific war, launching an invasion into Japanese-held territory on Aug. 9 to this dismay of the Japanese, who had hoped negotiating through the Soviets could get them better terms from the Allies.
The United States planned to commence Operation Downfall — the invasion of Japan — in November.
The invasion would not be necessary.
But before an invasion could be mounted, the United States would use a new weapon — the atomic bomb — twice against Japan.
Burrow said this event was welcomed by American servicemen.
“At the time, from the perspective of the United States, they were viewed as utterly justified,” he said. “The Japanese had provoked the war by attacking Pearl Harbor. If you could end the war by bombing Japan and saving American soldiers, then that was the right thing to do. Of course, it was a flexing of American power as well.”
However, he said that the debate has gotten more complex over the ensuing years.
“There are people who believe neither one of them should’ve been dropped,” he said. “There are people who believe the war could’ve been ended by simply surrounding Japan and waiting it out — it’s an island, eventually it runs out of supplies and eventually it would’ve starved to death, which would not necessarily have been more humane, but would’ve been another way of ending the war without dropping the atomic bomb.”
Burrow said that additional information that wouldn’t have been widely known at the time — and for years afterward — has caused the debate to evolve over the years.
“The debate about it has changed, as most historical debates do, in that it’s gotten more nuanced,” he said. “We know more about what was going on in Japan now, of course, than people did in 1946 or in the immediate aftermath of the war. … It’s an interesting example of the debate about the inhumanity of war itself simply because it was something that was directed against people who were not fighting, but that the United States presumed would fight in the event of a land war.”
According to Hosmer, while initially and understandably receptive of the atomic bombings, even some veterans he’s spoken with have mixed feelings about the legacy of the attacks.
“I’ve asked every single one of them, ‘Did you favor, after the fact, Truman making the decision to drop the bombs?’ and every one of them said, ‘I supported it at the time,’” he said. “Since then, several of them have said, ‘You know, I have mixed feelings as it relates to what kind of problems it’s released upon the world.’”
The end of the war was hailed with great celebration across the county.
Times Square in New York City was packed with people, and even the City of Yankton declared a holiday to mark the event.
While many throughout America celebrated the news that the war was finally at an end, Hosmer said that there was one group that was more subdued — the soldiers themselves.
“Almost everybody I’ve interviewed knew exactly where they were when they heard that the bombs had been dropped and that the war had ended,” he said. “It doesn’t mean there was a celebration. In fact, most of them pointed out to me that there was no champagne bottles, there was no riotous behavior; it was a moment to reflect and then it was back to work because the military duty still had to be done.”
Hosmer said that many of those same troops wouldn’t be going home immediately and would end up serving in occupation posts throughout the war-torn world.
Hosmer said it still marked the beginning of something big.
“Modern history starts with World War II,” he said. “Who would’ve ever guessed our two strongest relationships would be Germany and Japan? In addition to Australia, England and Canada, they rank up there as very supportive of democratic principles and capitalistic principles.”
However, the past still looms over these achievements in the eyes of some of its neighbors.
“There’s still conflicts between China and Japan over atrocities that were committed during the Chinese-Japanese part of World War II,” Burrow said.
Tensions also exist with the Koreas over Japan’s occupation of the peninsula, and between Japan and Russia over the fate of the Kuril Islands.
Burrow said the war still serves as a benchmark of history 75 years later.
“You have a textbook on world history, or European history or American history, it was common that whatever your previous chapters were called, they ended in 1945,” he said. “Nineteen Forty-Five and the end of World War II was the end of either a long period of conflict that stretched back to World War I or a longer period of European imperialism, colonization ad global expansion.”
He added that there also may be some troubling signs.
“It seems, to many historians now, like (there’s) the return of nativism, the return of trying to solidify a country for the citizens who are there now — however you want to define those citizens — and excluding other people,” he said. “(There’s) returning to economic conflict where there can only be one winner and can’t be cooperation. These trends in the United States, Europe, Brazil and other places around the world indicate that, in fact, the end of World War II was not as decisive as people like to think and some of the tensions that produced those trends in the 1920s and 1930s have come back around.”
Hosmer said that the war’s legacy is that nation-building can work and that Japan and Germany are both prime examples.
“There’s no better examples in the world than taking despotic governments that were failed governments like Germany and Japan and turning them around into the powerhouses they are today,” he said. “It wasn’t easy. … People may not like it because of more recent issues, but the legacy still stands that the people of that generation stood up and really made something of those countries.”
He added that he’s also seen the human legacy of the war after interviewing more than 160 veterans who fought.
“I have a little bit of sympathy for them,” he said. “They experienced the highest, most unbelievable historic events of their entire life in a period when they were between the ages of 18 and 23. Everything after that never came close to a war, and thank God for that. And most of them just wanted to get on with life, get on with society, have a family, have a job, a career, etc. That’s what most of them wanted to do — just get home and do it.”
