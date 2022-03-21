VERMILLION — The NMM Live! concert series continues with a noon concert this Friday, March 25, with the Bel Canto Duo performing original, classical, and mainstream works in the National Music Museum’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall. Admission is free.
Formed in 2016, the Bel Canto Duo combines David’s solo cello works for looping station with Darci’s compositions, classical music standards, and arrangements of film, Broadway, and opera favorites.
The NMM’s concert series, NMM Live!, will continue this spring with a series of Friday noon concerts as well as an extended Sunday afternoon performance. All concerts are held in the National Music Museum’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall.
