The Road Ahead

Yankton County Commission Chair Don Kettering is no stranger to the issues impacting the county’s ambulance service, which must strike a balance between economy, skill and state requirements that will take a while to achieve.
Joni Pier spoke during public comment time at last week’s County Commission meeting about problems with the ambulance service, particularly with emergency transfers to regional hospitals — a thing Kettering knows about firsthand.
“Two or three years ago, I had brain bleed, and I got diagnosed with it late in the day at the clinic and they sent me over to the hospital right away,” he told the Press & Dakotan, noting that, at the hospital, he was told he would be transported to Sioux Falls immediately. “Well, it just so happened that all the ambulance people were out. As soon as one got back in, which is about four or five hours later, I got in the ambulance and got transferred.”
Though Avera Sacred Heart Hospital does have access to a helicopter for transport, regional weather can delay or prevent a helicopter’s ability to respond in an emergency.
Yankton County has four ambulances, he said, adding that the state requires that one ambulance always be available for emergency calls and another be on standby, he said.
“So, we’ve backed away from transports, but unfortunately, transports are probably one of our best moneymakers,” Kettering said.
Pier spoke with the commission about a year ago on the same issues, and though the commission took up the matter, working through the problems takes time, Kettering said.
The main issues the county faces now include finding qualified applicants for open positions, filling the position of ambulance director and decreasing the cost of operations.
“We have trouble getting people to come and work, which — as I understand it from talking to the ambulance people — is a universal problem all over the state,” he said.
He noted that all but two counties now hire outside contractors to provide ambulance service. “We’ve explored it. It costs us a lot of money to run the ambulance, (beyond) payments we receive from insurance companies.”
The budget for ambulance service is between $700,000 and $1,000,000 each year, Kettering said, which concerns county taxpayers.
“We lost our ambulance director in December. He died from cancer; wife died just hours earlier,” he said referring to the former ambulance director, Steve Hawkins, and his wife Wendy, who both passed away on December 23, 2022.
Since Hawkins started cancer treatment last year, the department has been run on an interim basis by Yankton County Emergency Medical Services Deputy Administrator Troy Cowman. During that time, former County Commissioner Sheri Loest was investigating what other communities do regarding their ambulance service, he said.
Pier also brought up hourly wages paid to part-time paramedics and EMTs by Yankton County, noting that paramedics make $16.62-$19.73 (per hour) while the EMTs make $14.74 an hour. The lowest wage paid by the highway department for truck drivers was $23.42 in September, she noted.
“We felt like we were in the ballpark with most of the ambulance services around but maybe we weren’t,” Kettering said. “So then, we have to go to the people and say, ‘Your property taxes are going to go up because we’ve got to increase the pay for ambulance people.’”
It could be hard to justify paying ambulance drivers $25 per hour when so much of their time is spent waiting for a call, Kettering said.
“(Last summer), it was probably the top strategic plan (item) in the county,” he said. “We’ve been working on the ambulance deal trying to get people hired and correct things.”
That includes looking at ways to better staff the ambulance service, like an independent operator, Kettering said.
He also said he doesn’t want to lose the ambulance service.
“I think we can do a great job but there are some things that we have to adjust, and one of them is getting enough personnel so we can plan and do those transfers,” he said. “Maybe that becomes more money and attracts people.”
Also, if there are people in town qualified to drive an ambulance, the commission would like to see an additional team added, Kettering said.
Since January’s reorganization of the commission, Commissioner John Marquardt has taken over the researching ambulance issue from Loest.
“One of the problems is that some part-time paramedics and EMTs don’t live close enough within the area that we will utilize them on either a 911 call or a transfer,” Marquardt told the Press & Dakotan. “We do have EMTs that live in Vermillion, Tabor, Scotland and areas like that, and they’re scheduled on their time. They still have full-time jobs.”
In addition to scheduling issues, those part-timers don’t live close enough to Yankton to respond quickly to emergency calls, he said.
“When I first looked at it, I was thinking, ‘Maybe we should outsource this,’” he said. “Visiting with constituents and people from the ambulance service certainly changed my mind, and we want to make this a success story for Yankton County.”
