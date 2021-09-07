Avera To Require COVID Vaccinations For Employees

Most employees of Avera will have to get vaccinated this year.
Avera Health will require full vaccination for employees, physicians and volunteers by Dec. 1, 2021, for COVID-19, David Erickson, M.D., chief medical innovation officer for Avera Health, said at a press conference Tuesday.
“As a health-care ministry, Avera Health is called upon to provide a safe, protected environment for our patients, their families and our employees,” he said.
Avera has long required vaccination of employees against measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), tetanus/diphtheria/and pertussis (TDAP), influenza, and chicken pox, and soon, COVID-19, he said.
“The increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that we’re seeing across the region certainly is important (to our decision),” Erickson said. “Recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23 was also important, and evidence points to the fact that vaccines are effective.”
Adverse reactions are extremely rare and millions of people worldwide have safely received all three approved vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Janssen), he noted, adding that these are some of the most tested vaccines available.
“For the public, we urge you also to get vaccinated,” Erickson said. “It’s true, some breakthrough cases are happening, but that’s not a reason to not get vaccinated.”
People who are fully vaccinated are less likely to contract COVID-19, be hospitalized and end up in the intensive care unit (ICU), he said.
“For the month of August, (Avera) had over 100 COVID patients hospitalized and 87 of those 100 patients were unvaccinated (87%),” Erickson said. “I also pulled data from Sept. 6 and looked at our ICU cases: we had 17 COVID-positive patients in the ICU and 16 are unvaccinated. (94%)”
Also, of the nine patients on ventilators with COVID, eight were unvaccinated (88%), he said.
“I think that data speaks for itself,” Erickson said.
He also pointed out that a recent study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are significantly more likely to be hospitalized with it than are those who have been vaccinated.
The decision to require vaccination came after a survey of Avera’s employees, said Kim Jensen, chief human resources officer at Avera Health.
“The majority of our employees decided in favor of being vaccinated and requiring the vaccine so that we would keep a protective environment in our facilities, and the majority of employees are already vaccinated,” she said. “This requirement applies to employees, physicians, volunteers, students and contractors, and employees with medical contraindications and sincerely held religious beliefs will have consideration for exemption.”
Employees who receive an exemption will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and to comply with regular COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures, Jensen said.
“For employees who do not get vaccinated by (the deadline) and do not qualify for exemption, our initial focus will be on coaching and education for those employees,” she said. “(A) Dec. 19 deadline will give them adequate time to get the vaccine.”
Educational efforts will aim to keep individuals up to date on COVID vaccine information, Jensen said.
It is not clear what would happen to vaccine holdouts, but administrators anticipate that each case would be examined on its own, the education and coaching period will extend into next year and that COVID vaccination will likely fall into an annual cycle.
The new policy will not affect precautions and mitigation procedures currently in place for staff, patients and families, he said.
Whether or not an employee chooses to disclose his or her vaccination status to patients when asked is up to the employee, Jensen said.
Of the 15,000-19,000 employees affected by the decision, 11,000 responded to the survey, the highest response rate ever, she said.
At this time, more than 70% of Avera employees are already vaccinated, which includes 82% of its physicians and advanced practice providers, said Erickson.
With this decision, Avera joins other medical organizations with similar COVID-19 vaccination requirements, including the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Hospital Association and, on Nov. 1, Sanford Health.
COVID modeling disclosed in a recent weekly meeting with Sanford and Monument Health and the South Dakota Department of Health predicts a surge in COVID infections peaking at approximately 50%-75% of last year’s surge and lasting 4-6 weeks, he said.
“We have a simple call to action today,” Erickson said, “One, please get vaccinated, and two, please wear a mask.”
To schedule a vaccination, visit vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
