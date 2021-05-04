LINCOLN, Neb. — As the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission celebrates 100 years of the Nebraska state park system, Ponca State Park is stepping back in time with their Mother’s Day lunch celebration.
This year, guests can celebrate Mother’s Day with a picnic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 9 at the park in northeast Nebraska.
Picnic baskets will include a tablecloth, broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and dessert. There is a cost per person.
Maps will be provided listing scenic picnicking areas within Ponca State Park. Reserve your order and pickup time by calling 402-755-2284.
A Nebraska State Park vehicle permit is required. Get one at OutdoorNebraska.org.
