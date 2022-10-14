Tactics used by scammers have shifted drastically during the past several years, with scams being perpetrated online rising 87% since 2015, according to a new report published by the Better Business Bureau. During the same period, scams perpetrated by phone dropped by 42%.

The new report, “Start With Trust® Online: BBB Online Scams Report,” analyzes the changes in how scams are being perpetrated, including new information about impersonation and online purchase scams. This research paper is based on two sets of data: 1) An analysis of more than 300,000 reports submitted to BBB Scam TrackerSM between 2015 and 2022, and 2) survey research conducted in July 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.