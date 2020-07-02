Prolonged Conditions Could Stress Crops

The outlook for continued hot, dry conditions could place continued stress on crops at a critical time for development, according to two federal observers.
Look for little relief from the current temperatures in the 90s and humidity at tropic-like levels, says Dennis Todey, a former South Dakota state climatologist who now directs the USDA Midwest Climate Hub.
“The first two weeks of July are likely to be very warm – more likely warmer than average. Some of it will be on the high temperatures, but much of it will be warmer overnight lows,” he said.
“This will be in conjunction with likely very humid conditions. Dew points will be well into the 70s and possibly some 80s during the second week of July.”
The warmth will stress the corn crop regardless of the conditions, he said.
“Places with decent soil moisture or that have had recent rains will likely fare better. Places that are dry or have sandier soils will likely see more stress on their corn,” he said.
“That is a problem particularly because corn for most areas will be tasseling over the next couple weeks. Stress during tasseling is the largest single time to reduce corn yield. Soybeans will likely muddle through as they can deal with some stress better until August. We will need better conditions by then.”
Farmers, ranchers and others working outdoors will need to take added precautions, Todey said. “People should watch closely the forecasts as we get into the next couple weeks and take precautions on working outside,” he added.
The current hot, dry spell has dramatically changed the saturated soil from last year’s flooding, according to Mike Gillispie, the senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
“We’ve used up pretty much all of the surplus soil moisture we started the spring with,” he said. “Current anomalies show plus or minus one inch from normal across the region, with the drier conditions along and south of the Missouri River into northeast Nebraska.”
The figures reflect the turnaround in weather conditions during the past year, Gillispie said.
• For precipitation, Yankton has seen 5.39 inches for May-June. The normal figure is around 7.60 inches, while May-June 2019 saw 8.81 inches.
• For temperatures, Yankton has seen an average May-June temperature of 66.5 degrees. The figure compares to the normal of 64.9 degrees and the May-June 2019 figure of 62.5 degrees.
• For growing degree days (GDD), which measure crop maturity, the May-June figure was 1,024 compared to the normal around 895 and the May-June 2019 figure of 814.
The U.S. Drought monitor has detected signs of drought conditions in the Yankton region, Gillispie said.
“The latest couple weeks of the Drought Monitor have shown some abnormally dry conditions in parts of far southeastern South Dakota,” he said. “This is due to the recent 30-60 days of dryness combined with the very windy conditions in June and the above-normal temperatures.”
The Yankton region has staved off any sort of drought, but additional rainfall is greatly needed at this time, Gillispie said.
“There has been enough spotty heavy rain scattered across the region to prevent any significant drought concerns yet, but we’ll really have to watch things for the next 1-2 months to see how things go.”
Despite such challenges, crops are holding up so far, Todey said.
“Overall row crop conditions are pretty good,” he said. “Grasses — both pasture and rangeland — and winter wheat have shown the problems with dryness so far.”
While the outlook calls for continued dry and humid weather, the possibility exists for some precipitation this month, Todey said.
“There is a ridge of high pressure that will set up across the middle of the country into July that adds to the heat situation. How far north that ridge reaches impacts the rain chances,” he said.
“There are storms – sometimes called ‘ridge riders’ — that work across the top of the ridge and can sometime get down to (the Yankton region). Areas to your north have some better chances.”
Gillispie pointed to similar weather patterns that can affect the Yankton region.
“The Climate Prediction Center outlook for July calls for best chances for above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation,” he said. “The three-month outlook for July-September shows best chances for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.”
A more local outlook shows above-normal temperatures for July-August, Gillispie said. The outlook calls for above-normal precipitation in July, below normal in August and above normal in September.
As for cropland flooding, the James River continues to have minor to moderate flooding from Scotland upstream. Gillispie said. “There has been another recent rise from Huron downstream following the heavy rains late last week, with a continued slow fall above Huron,” he said.
There are no concerns at this time for the Missouri River, he added.
Looking ahead to harvest, Todey doesn’t see issues with crops reaching maturity this year.
“The heat has pushed maturity along that we really don’t have too much concern about maturity this year,” he said. “Crops should move along and reach maturity ahead of potential freeze, unlike last year.”
The NWS forecast for Yankton calls for daytime highs in the 90s and nighttime lows in the 70s through Monday. The greatest chances for precipitation are possible thunderstorms forecast for Saturday through Monday.
