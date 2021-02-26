VERMILLION — Recently, the City of Vermillion and its power suppliers saw an unprecedented perfect storm of events that affected the reliability of the power grid throughout the central U.S. The City of Vermillion does not expect to raise rates to its electric customers due to the historic cold weather that caused significant increases in energy demand on the U.S. power grid last week. The City of Vermillion also does not expect a rate increase from its power suppliers.
The City of Vermillion has two power providers:
• Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) supplies a specified amount of hydroelectric power to our community from the dams on the Missouri River, and
• Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) supplies the remainder of the power used in Vermillion. MRES has a diverse mix of resources in terms of both fuel sources and geographic locations, including: hydroelectric, coal, natural gas, wind, solar, diesel and nuclear.
Severely cold temperatures throughout the region caused a high demand for electricity. At the same time, many electric generating plants failed to perform during the extreme weather event, particularly in the southern U.S.
• Wind units failed to perform due to lack of wind in the region, along with icing conditions in the south.
• Solar failed to perform due to heavy cloud cover.
• Coal and gas generation in southern states failed to perform due to freezing of gas wells or freezing at the plants themselves.
• In addition, limited gas supplies across the region played a significant part in the crisis situation.
The event highlighted the critical need in the electric industry for a diverse, flexible and robust generation mix to ensure that there is always sufficient electricity available. All MRES electric generation plants operated to the fullest extent possible during the emergency event and performed well. The natural gas power plant, located in central Iowa and operated by MRES, switched to diesel fuel operation when natural gas was curtailed.
The diverse resources in the power supply mix that serves Vermillion Light & Power provided protection against the unavailability of particular fuel sources, such as wind and natural gas during this event. Along with providing energy and reliability support for the region, the generating assets of MRES provide protection against high market prices. The MRES generators, which operated during the crisis, will be paid the market price for energy generated. These market payments will cover the costs of generation.
Many resources throughout the U.S. failed to perform during this extreme weather event. However, the resources serving Vermillion Light & Power were available, reliable and flexible, and they performed as anticipated. “Our long-term relationship and power supply contract with MRES gives us confidence that we can expect affordable, reliable electricity well into the future,” said Monty Munkvold of Vermillion Light & Power.
