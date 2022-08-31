Wagner Couple Sentenced In Child’s Death

LAKE ANDES — Calling it one of the most disturbing child abuse cases he has seen, a judge has sentenced a Wagner couple to 15 years in prison, with part of it suspended, for the February death of her 2-year-old son.
Judge Bruce Anderson said he was greatly disturbed by photos of the abuse and cruelty inflicted on the toddler, listed as “T.T.” in court documents.
“What he went through the last weeks of his life was hell on earth,” the judge said.
Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 32, and Calarina Drapeaux, 27, were sentenced Wednesday in Charles Mix County in separate proceedings. Under a deal with the prosecution, each pleaded guilty to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor less than 7 years old, a Class 3 felony.
The live-in boyfriend and girlfriend were charged in the death of Drapeaux’s toddler son at their Wagner residence. Three other children — ages 10, 9 and 6 — were living in the home at the time of T.T’s death.
Drapeaux has since given birth to another child, and Sharpfish told the court he has five children under age 11.
Anderson gave each defendant the maximum 15-year sentence, with Drapeaux receiving nine years suspended and Sharpfish receiving five years suspended. Each was credited with time served in jail.
Anderson took additional time before appearing in the courtroom, later saying the sentencing had weighed greatly on his mind.
“I have been anguished thinking about it,” he said. “After 5 p.m. (Tuesday), it was all I was thinking of. I knew this was the day I had to make a decision. It required a lot of heavy lifting, and it was one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made.”
Anderson expressed his concern about the autopsy report’s lack of a definitive cause of the boy’s death. As a result, the prosecution was prevented from filing homicide charges against the two defendants.
“What is puzzling is that the coroner couldn’t determine the cause of death,” the judge said. “The record is clear: this child went through some of the worst abuse I have ever seen.”
Anderson had initially received scanned black-and-white photos of the boy, which revealed little, if anything. The judge requested the color originals, which showed the scope of the injuries in greater detail.
“These are tremendously difficult photos to see. Every inch of his body has been injured,” he said. “There are poke marks everywhere. There is notably significant injuries on his hips and legs. There is no reasonable person who could not realize that abuse had been existing for a period of time.”
The prosecution thought the toddler was subjected to much more physical abuse for an extended period of time, Anderson said. One report said the boy suffered extensive bruises, both new and healing, along with fractured ribs and a green substance coming from his mouth.
Anderson noted he usually spends one court day a week, sometime two or three days, dealing with child abuse cases but had seen nothing like the photos, which included facial injuries.
The judge found both defendants culpable, with the other three children saying Sharpfish hit T.T., and Drapeaux didn’t do anything to stop the abuse and herself slapped the child.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton noted the three children remained consistent with their facts, while the two defendants seemed rehearsed and became inconsistent with each version of their stories.
Sharpfish and Drapeaux shared a history of drug and alcohol use, and the authorities’ search of their residence discovered what appeared to be drug paraphernalia.
On the day of T.T.’s death, Drapeaux drove the other children to school, Cotton said. When Drapeaux brought the children home, the two oldest children detected something wrong with the toddler.
“They said (T.T.) seemed off, like a zombie, and they described how his eyes rolled in his head. They didn’t use those words, but they showed with their faces,” Cotton said.
The two oldest children noted T.T. remained on the couch and didn’t move for the rest of the evening. Meanwhile, Drapeaux and Sharpfish went to Sioux Falls and left the children home alone.
Sharpfish said he went to Sioux Falls to visit his mother who was having surgery. However, there was no explanation of why Drapeaux accompanied him rather than stay home and take T.T. to the hospital.
There had been “copious” drug use by the couple over time, and a text message during their Sioux Falls trip indicated Drapeaux was making a drug purchase, Cotton said.
“The message said, ‘We could get a whole haul for $20, snort, snort,’” the attorney said.
In addition, authorities found the couple’s bedroom contained rolled dollar bills and a white powder substance, along with a bottle filled with white pills.
After returning home from Sioux Falls, Drapeaux took T.T. to the Wagner hospital. Authorities were notified of the child’s extensive injuries, and the toddler later died.
Sharpfish said the other boys “rough housed” with T.T., while Drapeaux said the other children told her T.T. fell of a car. The other children disagreed, saying it was Drapeaux who told them T.T. fell off the car.
Anderson said the boy’s injuries were far worse than could have occurred with either of the defendants’ explanations.
In his arguments, Cotton noted none of the children were abused until Sharpfish moved into the house.
“He asked, ‘Why would I abuse one child when there are four in the household?’ But the other children were in school where there are mandatory reporters,” Cotton said, noting Sharpfish was also home alone with T.T.
Cotton added that T.T.’s father was now dating Sharpfish’s ex-girlfriend, which may have played a role in his moving in with Drapeaux.
The defense counsels — Avon attorney Brooke Swier Schloss for Drapeaux and Parkston lawyer Keith Goehring for Sharpfish — said they weren’t excusing the horrific and tragic situation resulting in T.T.’s death. However, they also asked the judge to take other factors into consideration.
Swier Schloss said her client wishes she had done things differently but has also taken tremendous strides in recent months to turn her life around.
“She can’t go back and change what happened, but she can move forward and try to heal,” the attorney said. “This was her child, and she has to wake up every day and know this happened. She knows she faces punishment in the courts, but it will be nothing like the punishment she has put herself through.”
Drapeaux served 28 days in jail before bonding out, has remained sober and hasn’t failed her drug tests, Swier Schloss said. Drapeaux has taken the initiative to receive counseling, has received family support and has purchased diapers and other items for her children while they are in foster care.
In addition, Drapeaux has asked for more visits with her children, has paid her bills and has taken parenting classes, her attorney said. Drapeaux is also seeking employment with plans to move to Mitchell where she feels she can rebuild her life and provide a better environment for her children.
“She can’t go back and make changes,” the attorney said. “She has to live with that thought the rest of her life, but she can figure out how to do the most productive way possible.”
Drapeaux didn’t offer any statement to the court.
In his remarks, Goehring noted his client stole a laptop 12 years ago from the Rosebud school to purchase drugs but has since maintained a work history and has now achieved sobriety. Goehring also noted the half-dozen letters of support written on Sharpfish’s behalf and his positive interactions with other children.
“Drinking and drugs are part of his life, and it can’t be excused. But Leonard has worked to maintain sobriety,” the attorney said. “He doesn’t have a criminal history of abuse and has done well with other children.”
Sharpfish addressed the court in a barely audible voice, describing his efforts to turn his life around, care for his children and help others.
“I want to be there the best I can,” he said.
In his remarks, Anderson said he was disturbed not only at this case but also at the continued child abuse he encounters. Despite the court’s efforts for deterrence, the cases continue happening, he added.
However, doing nothing isn’t an option, the judge said, adding that other abuse cases may be avoided of which he isn’t aware.
“What we don’t know, we don’t know. How much is the impact, and how much abuse is avoided,” he said.
T.T. wasn’t the only victim in this case, Anderson said.
“The effects of the trauma on these other kids are lifelong. In addition (to T.T.), the other kids are part of the trauma, and it will spread generationally,” he said. “Even if they weren’t (direct) victims, they will sustain things like PTSD, anxiety and depression.”
Anderson implored the public to report signs of abuse and neglect.
“This is one of the worst scourges for our community. This is the worst possible result of child abuse, when a child dies,” he said. “This was the most innocent of victims. He suffered hell on earth.”
Sharpfish and Drapeaux were remanded to the custody of the Charles Mix County sheriff’s department until arrangements are made for their transport to the respective state penitentiaries.
