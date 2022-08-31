Wagner Couple Sentenced In Child’s Death
Buy Now

LAKE ANDES — Calling it one of the most disturbing child abuse cases he has seen, a judge has sentenced a Wagner couple to 15 years in prison, with part of it suspended, for the February death of her 2-year-old son.

Judge Bruce Anderson said he was greatly disturbed by photos of the abuse and cruelty inflicted on the toddler, listed as “T.T.” in court documents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.