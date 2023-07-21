The Yankton City Commission will consider a special permit for a parking lot in a residence zone at its meeting Monday.
In new business, the commission will discuss an outreach agreement for translation services with Connecting Cultures, as well as a resolution in support of the Yankton Thrive Housing Infrastructure Program funding application for Whiting Drive multi-family housing.
