Union County has recorded its first COVID-19 death, one of four new deaths reported in South Dakota’s daily online update Thursday.
Meanwhile, Clay County registered seven more positive tests to bring its total of known cases to 50.
Besides Union County (Elk Point), other deaths were recorded in Brown (Aberdeen), Minnehaha (Sioux Falls) and Pennington (Rapid City) counties. The four deaths bring the state’s total to 73. The state’s fatality rate among known cases stands at 1.2%
Clay County (Vermillion) has recorded 35 new cases in the last 12 days. The county’s testing rate picked up Thursday, with 53 total tests processed. To date, the county has processed 757 tests.
Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) reported three new positive tests Thursday to bring its total to 21 known cases. The county has processed a total of 401 tests to date.
Yankton County remained at 58 positive tests. A total of 1,839 tests have been processed.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 62 new positive tests Thursday to bring its known cases so far to 5,665. There were 1,059 new tests processed to bring the state’s total to 61,744 and a test infection rate of 9.1%.
Eleven new hospitalizations were reported as the total number of hospitalizations increased to 514. However, the net number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 14 to 87.
The number of active cases in the state dropped to 928.
The number of recoveries rose by 91 to 4,664. The state’s recovery rate is 82.3%.
In Nebraska, four more deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Wednesday, giving the state 195 deaths overall. The state’s fatality rate among diagnosed cases is 1.2%.
There were 142 new cases reported Wednesday, bringing the state total to 16,075. Approximately 2,500 tests were processed, lifting the state number to 127,830 for a test infection rate of 12.5%.
There's one minor semi-inaccuracy in this article. "Clay County (Vermillion) has recorded 35 new cases in the last 12 days." Clay County has recorded 35 new cases in the last 8 days. Here are the number of new cases per day:
June 4: 3
June 5: 1
June 6: 8
June 7: 5
June 8: 3
June 9: 4
June 10: 4
June 11: 7
Data in plot for the past 50 days can be found here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/74zgp821d5mkg69/ClayCountychartJune11.png?dl=0
